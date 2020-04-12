Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.31 Million

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $54.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.44 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $42.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $227.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.63 million to $243.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $206.57 million to $295.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.