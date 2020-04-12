AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,913.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and Bit-Z. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $891,083.31 and approximately $44,913.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.04260491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009643 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BCEX, Huobi, Allcoin, BitForex, Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

