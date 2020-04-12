AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $278,504.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $926,503.84 and approximately $278,504.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.04539310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, BCEX, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

