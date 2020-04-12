AidCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,158.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a market cap of $433,597.99 and approximately $16,158.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

