Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.