AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $24,868.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Huobi, Binance, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.