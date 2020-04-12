Akroma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $5,339.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.02314115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00077152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.