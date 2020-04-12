Aladdin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2.55 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aladdin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.02293165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.03371585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00599803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00776380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075924 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00523933 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,189,933,478 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

