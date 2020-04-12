Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alerus Finl Cp an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALRS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. Alerus Finl Cp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.