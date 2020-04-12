Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.76 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to announce $54.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.06 million and the highest is $59.43 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $72.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $208.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $218.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $221.95 million, with estimates ranging from $180.23 million to $248.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

ALYA stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

