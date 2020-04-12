All Sports Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. All Sports has a market cap of $4.51 million and $137,113.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.04466112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.