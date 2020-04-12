Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Allakos worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Allakos by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after buying an additional 572,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314,284 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $62.99 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

