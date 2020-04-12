Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Taubman Centers worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

