Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Everi worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.47. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. Everi’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.