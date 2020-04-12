Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.47 Million Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 753.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of One Liberty Properties worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OLP opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

