Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Sunrun worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

