Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Fox Factory worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,755,000.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

