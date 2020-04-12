Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,998 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $76.85 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.