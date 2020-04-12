Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,590 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Rogers worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $22,392,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

