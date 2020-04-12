Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Acceleron Pharma worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. Barclays assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

