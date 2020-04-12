Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Trinity Industries worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after buying an additional 1,295,814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of TRN opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.