ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,552 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.36 on Friday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

