AllSafe Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $314,374.38 and $2,007.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

