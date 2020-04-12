Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Konami (NYSE:KNMCY) Financial Survey

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx 6.49% 11.89% 4.49% Konami 12.30% 11.82% 8.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 16.89 $27.14 million $0.56 192.71 Konami $2.36 billion 1.72 $307.76 million $2.24 13.39

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alteryx and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 12 0 2.75 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $138.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Konami.

Risk and Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alteryx beats Konami on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

