Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MO stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 8,933,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,921,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

