Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Senior Officer Darren John Blasutti Sells 49,000 Shares

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Senior Officer Darren John Blasutti sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$190,120.00.

Shares of USA traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.46. The company had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,029. Americas Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of $233.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

