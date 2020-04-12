Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.