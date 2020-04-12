Amino Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $780,440.64 and $55,469.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.04263576 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,254,455 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

