AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $601.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.83 million to $604.39 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $532.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of AMN opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

