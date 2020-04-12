Amon (AMN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Amon has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $421,080.89 and approximately $186.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.