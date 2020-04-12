AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. AmonD has a market capitalization of $805,820.26 and approximately $7,324.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.02803834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00207088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

