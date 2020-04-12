Analysts Anticipate Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to announce $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.68 million to $12.80 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $55.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 million to $60.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.