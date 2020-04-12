Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $391.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $373.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 13,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.