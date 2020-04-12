Analysts Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to announce $25.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.12 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $107.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $109.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.30 million, with estimates ranging from $104.13 million to $114.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

