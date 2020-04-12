Analysts Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Commscope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

