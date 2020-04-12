Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,721. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after buying an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 449,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 219,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

