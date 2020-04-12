Analysts Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to announce $149.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.97 million. Mobile Mini reported sales of $149.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $633.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.34 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $657.25 million, with estimates ranging from $653.87 million to $663.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MINI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $26.34 on Friday. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

