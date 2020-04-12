Analysts Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. NIC posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EGOV stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NIC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

