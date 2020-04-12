Analysts Anticipate RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. RadNet posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after buying an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

