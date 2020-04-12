Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 754,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,051. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

