Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. UDR posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after acquiring an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after acquiring an additional 125,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

