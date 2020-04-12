Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 270.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 20,065,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962,068. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $21,726,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 431,966 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $7,093,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

