Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.40. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

