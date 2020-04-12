Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion.

Several research firms have commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 684,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.