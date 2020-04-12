Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $315.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.20 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $140.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

AEIS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.