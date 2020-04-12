Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $418.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.09 million and the highest is $432.40 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $378.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE APO opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.