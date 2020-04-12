Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

