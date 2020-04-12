Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,285,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.