Analysts Expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $669.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $688.10 million. HB Fuller reported sales of $759.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $32.58 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

