Analysts Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,860,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

